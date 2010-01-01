Inbox Pause: Eliminate Interruptions, Stop Stress, and Feel Free

Inbox Pause gives you control over when emails appear in your Inbox. Now part of Boomerang for Gmail!

Take control with Boomerang

Get Things Done with Inbox Pause

Inbox Pause stops new email from coming into your Inbox until you’re ready for it. Studies show that checking email only a few times a day reduces stress and boosts productivity.

  • Remove interruptions so you can finish important projects
  • Block off times for deep focus work
  • Reclaim hours of lost productivity

Create time for focused work

Receive emails automatically on a schedule so you can block out time for productive work. Get your emails in the morning, after lunch, and in the evening, or at any hour(s) that you choose!

Get notified only about important emails

Every time a notification interrupts you, it can take 25 minutes to regain focus on your original task. With Inbox Pause's powerful delivery exceptions, only get notified about emails that matter.

Achieve work-life balance

Pause your Inbox during evening or weekend hours, or set up batch delivery to only deliver emails during work hours. Inbox Pause complements Boomerang's Send Later feature to help minimize the distractions of after hours emails.

